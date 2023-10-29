Two teenagers killed at 'loud house party' in El Cajon

EL CAJON (CNS) - An 18-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy were killed in what police said was a gang-related shooting at a "loud house party" in El Cajon, authorities said Sunday.

"Preliminary findings indicate that both victims were targeted by an assailant," said Lt. Will Guerin of the El Cajon Police Department. "The suspect fled the scene on foot, eventually escaping in a nearby vehicle. It is suspected the attack was gang-related."

Officers dispatched to the 700 block of Mahogany Drive at a little before midnight Saturday found one victim in the street and the other in the front yard of a home, Guerin said.

Paramedics rushed both victims to a trauma center, where they died from their gunshot wounds, he added.

Arriving officers saw numerous people fleeing the area.

El Cajon police urged anyone with information regarding the shooting to call them at 619-579-3311. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or sdcrimestoppers.org.

