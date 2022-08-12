Watch Now
Two in custody after police chase leads to crash in El Cajon

Posted at 2:05 PM, Aug 12, 2022
EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) — Two people are in custody following a police chase that ended in a crash in San Diego's El Cajon neighborhood Friday afternoon.

According to the San Diego Police Department, investigators were doing a stakeout around 9 a.m. in the 6500 block of Kelly Street in Linda Vista in search of at least one person wanted for an unspecified crime.

Police say around 1:15 p.m., the suspect fled the scene in a car and eventually led authorities on a pursuit after they tried to stop them.

The pursuit headed East on Interstate 8 until the suspect's car crashed into a pole in the area of Johnson Avenue and I-8. There are no reports of any injuries.

