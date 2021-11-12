Watch
Two hospitalized following crash involving San Diego County Sheriff's deputy

San Diego County Sheriff's Department
San Diego County sheriff's deputies
Posted at 4:38 PM, Nov 11, 2021
POWAY, Calif. (KGTV) — At least two people were taken to the hospital following a crash involving a San Diego County Sheriff’s deputy Thursday afternoon.

According to the sheriff’s department, the crash happened at the intersection of Poway Road and Community Road around 3:30 p.m.

The details surrounding the crash are unclear at this time.

The department said two people were taken to the hospital. The deputy involved in the crash was not hospitalized.

10News will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
