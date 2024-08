SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Two people were hospitalized Wednesday after being attacked by swarming bees in Lemon Grove, according to the Heartland Fire and Rescue Department.

The incident happened on Dartmoor Drive Wednesday afternoon. People in the surrounding area were asked to shelter inside as the bees swarmed.

The condition of the two people hospitalized is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. ABC 10News will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.