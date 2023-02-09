Two San Diego County deputies arrested following fight at Ramona bar

RAMONA, Calif. (KGTV) — Two deputies were arrested over the weekend following a fight at a Ramona bar, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

According to the department, the fight happened on the 600 block of Main Street on February 4.

When deputies arrived at the scene, witnesses told them there was an argument between a group of patrons that turned physical.

During the investigation, authorities discovered that deputies, Tara Heath and Shawn Kobs, were involved in the fight. Both Heath and Kobs were arrested for public intoxication.

The department added that Heath has been with the department since 2012, while Kobs has been with the department since 2005. Both deputies were placed on paid administrative assignment.

“This incident occurred when the deputies were in an off-duty capacity. This type of incident is disappointing and was handled appropriately by responding deputies,” the department told 10News.

“San Diego Sheriff's Department policy is that when an employee is arrested, an internal affairs investigation is initiated,” the department added.

