Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsEast County News

Actions

Tree trimmer impaled after falling from fence in unincorporated El Cajon

Man impaled in El Cajon 1
Lakeside Fire Protection District/FB
Man impaled in El Cajon 1
Man impaled by fence in El Cajon 2
Posted at 2:00 PM, Aug 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-08 17:42:54-04

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) — Firefighters in East San Diego County had to rescue a man who was impaled by a fence after he fell from a ladder Tuesday morning.

The incident happened around 7:20 a.m. near a mobile home park on Highway 8 Business in Unincorporated El Cajon.

According to the Lakeside Fire Protection District, the 50-year-old Hispanic tree trimmer was standing on a six-foot ladder when he lost his footing.

Officials say the fence penetrated his left arm but did not go through. The man was taken to Sharp Memorial and he is in stable condition. He is also expected to survive his injuries.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Donate New Children's Books

Give A Child A Book

Donate New Children's Books