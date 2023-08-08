Tree trimmer impaled after falling from fence in unincorporated El Cajon

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) — Firefighters in East San Diego County had to rescue a man who was impaled by a fence after he fell from a ladder Tuesday morning.

The incident happened around 7:20 a.m. near a mobile home park on Highway 8 Business in Unincorporated El Cajon.

According to the Lakeside Fire Protection District, the 50-year-old Hispanic tree trimmer was standing on a six-foot ladder when he lost his footing.

Officials say the fence penetrated his left arm but did not go through. The man was taken to Sharp Memorial and he is in stable condition. He is also expected to survive his injuries.