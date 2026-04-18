Traffic collision on SR-78 leaves one dead

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — At least one person is dead following a traffic collision in the Shelter Valley area of Anza-Borrego Desert State Park today, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers responded to SR-78, east of San Felipe Road near Scissors Crossing, at about 10:15 a.m. Saturday to reports of a collision between a motorcycle and truck, according to the CHP.

Deputies from the San Diego County Sheriff's Office and the California State Park Service also responded to assist in traffic control, according to a SDSO spokesman.

Two tow trucks responded to the scene.

A Sigalert was canceled shortly before 1:30 p.m., but no further information was immediately available.

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