Trader Joe's opening Santee location on Aug. 1

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Trader Joe's newest location in San Diego County is slated to open Aug. 1 in Santee, according to a press release from the grocery store chain.

The new 10,072-square-foot store will be located at 9680 Mission Gorge Road, near the intersection with Cuyamaca Street.

There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9 a.m., and the Trader Joe's crew will welcome customers to the new store.

Trader Joe's says the interior artwork of the store will showcase Santee Lakes and other local landmarks.

"Inside this neighborhood grocery store, customers will find outstanding value in the form of the best quality products at the best everyday prices and friendly Crew Members who create a shopping environment that imparts adventure, humor, and a warm sense of community," the press release states.

Trader Joe's says it will hire 80 new employees from around the area to work at the store. Additionally, 25 employees from other Trader Joe's stores in the county will be transferred to the new Santee location.

According to the release, the store will take part in the company's "neighborhood shares program," which means it will donate 100% of unsold products that are still safe to eat to various nonprofit and community organizations.