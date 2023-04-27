Town hall in El Cajon seeks solutions to homelessness problem

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) — There was another big turnout in El Cajon for the third installment in a series of public meetings meant to tackle the homelessness problem in the area.

ABC 10News was at Wells Park Thursday evening for the penultimate town hall focusing on that issue.

City leaders and residents alike are concerned about a county voucher program that houses the homeless in local hotels. A recent case of two convicted sex offenders staying at a Motel 6 with vouchers brought renewed attention to the issue. The sex offenders are accused of sexually assaulting a minor in the motel.

RELATED: El Cajon Police make multiple drug arrests allegedly in connection to County homeless voucher program

10News spoke to Graham Mitchell, El Cajon's city manager, who said it's an important process to come up with solutions that protect everyone.

"We have a problem of homelessness in San Diego County. We keep doing the same thing over and over again, yet we don't talk about substance abuse or mental illness," Mitchell said. "I think we're trying to start the conversation and create some programs that are going to address those foundational problems that, until you do, we're just going to continue chasing our tail."

The fourth and final town hall on homelessness in El Cajon is scheduled for Thursday, May 4, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Bostonia Recreation Center.

RELATED: Neighbors in El Cajon voice concerns over homelessness at 2nd town hall