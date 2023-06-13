Suspicious man tries to lure 12-year-old girl after movie screening in Pine Valley

PINE VALLEY, Calif. (KGTV) — The San Diego County Sheriff's Department is asking the public to help them find a man who tried to lure a young girl after a Summer Movies in the Park event in East County last weekend.

It happened on Friday, June 9 just after 9:00 p.m. at Pine Valley County Park in the 28000 block of Old Highway 80 in Pine Valley.

The sheriff's department says a 12-year-old girl was at the park for a movie screening and accidentally left some personal belongings behind once the event was over.

After going back to the park on her own and gathering her things, the girl was approached by a man who asked for her name.

Deputies say the child gave the man a fake name as she continued to walk away, and after being given the false name, the man proceeded to tell the girl her mother gave him permission to pick her up.

The girl immediately ran away and told her family and friends. She was not hurt and the man did not follow her.

He was described as being tall with a heavy build and he wore a hoodie. SDSO says they searched the area but did not find anyone matching that description.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Sheriff's Department at (858) 565-5200.

