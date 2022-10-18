Suspect arrested in the shooting death of an El Cajon teen

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) – A man was arrested in connection to the shooting death of 18-year-old Jasiah White back in August.

Obaida Saad Ramadhan was booked Tuesday on suspicion of murder, according to the El Cajon Police Department Sgt. Tenaya Webb.

On Aug. 19, officers had responded to a report of a man who was shot multiple times in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 400 block of Dominguez Way just before 10:30 p.m. The victim, later identified as White, was taken to the hospital where he died.

Detectives learned that White and Ramadhan knew each other and had a disagreement on a previous occasion.

“A few days after the murder, Ramadhan left the United States to visit family abroad,” according to Sgt. Webb. “When he returned, he was taken into custody immediately upon his arrival in San Diego.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the El Cajon Police Department at 619-579-3311 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

