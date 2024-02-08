Suspect arrested in Lakeside shooting death

LAKESIDE, Calif. (KGTV) – A suspect was arrested in connection with a shooting in Lakeside that left a man dead, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department announced Thursday.

Sheriff’s officials said Anthony Jose Gonzales, 26, was taken into custody on Feb. 7 on suspicion of murder and was booked into San Diego Central Jail. He is accused in the Feb. 6 shooting death of 26-year-old Michael Anthony Johnson, according to sheriff’s officials.

On Feb. 6, at around 3:10 p.m., deputies were called to the 9700 block of Cactus Street in response to reports of gunshots in the neighborhood and a man seen lying in the street.

Deputies arrived to find Johnson suffering from a gunshot wound and administered medical aid. Paramedics took over and attempted life-saving measures, but Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene.

The events that led up to the shooting are being investigated by the sheriff’s Homicide Unit.

It was not disclosed how investigators determined Gonzales was a suspect in the killing and where he was arrested.