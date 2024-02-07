Man shot to death in Lakeside

LAKESIDE (CNS) - A 26-year-old man was shot and killed in Lakeside Tuesday afternoon, according to San Diego County sheriff's officials.

San Diego County Sheriff's Department deputies from the Lakeside Station were called at approximately 3:10 p.m. to the 9700 block of Cactus Street regarding a shots fired call. When they arrived, they found Michael Anthony Johnson lying in the street suffering from a gunshot wound, said Lt. Joseph Jarjura of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Lakeside Fire Protection District paramedics were called to the scene to render aid to the victim, but Johnson was pronounced dead at 3:25 p.m., Jarjura said.

There is no confirmed suspect information.

Anyone with information about this shooting was asked to call the department's Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330 or after hours at 858-565-5200. Anonymous callers can call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

