Suspect arrested in beating death of Spring Valley man

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. (KGTV) — Authorities have arrested the suspect accused of beating a Spring Valley man to death last week.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were called to Harness Street and Canyon Road on November 11 after receiving reports of an assault.

When they arrived, deputies found 39-year-old Rafael Garcia unconscious and suffering from trauma to his head.

“Garcia stopped breathing and deputies performed lifesaving measures until relieved by fire department personnel,” the department said. “Garcia was transported to a local area hospital in critical condition.”

Detectives later identified Ignacio Martinez, 32, as the suspect who reportedly punched and kicked Garcia during a fight.

Martinez was arrested outside his home in Chula Vista for battery with serious bodily injury.

“Unfortunately, Garcia's condition continued to decline and on the evening of November 16, 2021, Garcia was pronounced deceased,” authorities said.

The department said it will coordinate with the District Attorney’s office to amend Martinez’s charges.

