Strong-arm robbery, assault at Home Depot in Lemon Grove ends in arrest

LEMON GROVE, Calif. (KGTV) — A man has been arrested after authorities say he attacked at least five people and tried to steal a cell phone at a Home Depot in San Diego's Lemon Grove area Tuesday morning.

It happened around 10:15 a.m. in the 7500 block of Broadway Lane.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department, the man, who is around 20 years old, allegedly assaulted five people before stealing a mobile device and fleeing the scene on foot.

Deputies say they saw the attacker and chased him until he was caught and arrested. There were no calls or requests for medical aid and no injuries have been reported.

The man was taken into custody and booked into a local jail. His name has not been released to the public at this time.