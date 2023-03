EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) — Authorities have shut down a street in San Diego's El Cajon neighborhood where crews are working to repair a three-foot-deep sinkhole.

According to California Highway Patrol, the sinkhole in the northbound lane of Jamacha Road near Chase Avenue was reported Thursday morning.

Police say they are unaware of any accidents that might have happened because of the sinkhole.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.