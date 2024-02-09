Spring Valley family handling flood repairs

SPRING VALLEY (KGTV) — The Gonzalez family has been hard-working their entire lives. Francisco and Ofelia Gonzalez worked hard to establish roots and buy a home in Spring Valley. Now, they are working to make that home habitable again after the January 22nd storm that brought about 20 inches of flood water inside.

"We were just pushing it with brooms, buckets, anything we could to get the water out," their son, Francisco Gonzalez Jr. said.

Francisco Jr lives in Lakeside and rushed to his childhood home as soon as he got the call from his mother. "[She was] freaked out that the vehicles were being flooded and moved around by the water," Francisco Jr. said.

The cars were damaged, and nearly everything inside their home was destroyed. The family has insurance, but Francisco Jr explained the policy doesn't cover flooding unless it's from a pipe burst inside the home, or from a leaky roof.

"What gets to me is that you give insurance money for 20-30 years," Francisco Jr said. "We've been here for 28 years, and now that we need their help, they can't." The Gonzalez family quickly realized they'd have to repair everything themselves. But that doesn't mean they will be doing this alone.

As soon as the water receded, the work began. Francisco Jr reached out to family and friends in construction for help however they could. For example, one friend brought his moisture meter so they could know how much of the drywall and wood needed to be cut out.

"A lot of family and friends came [through], brought us food, helped with labor and stuff," Francisco Jr said. The plan has been to focus first on his parent's bedroom and bathroom so that they can return home. Francisco Sr and Ofelia have been staying with their daughter in Chula Vista since the storm.

When ABC 10News anchor Wale Aliyu asked Francisco Jr what the last three weeks have been like for his family, Francisco Jr said it's all been work.

"I had to focus on my mom's house first," Francisco Jr said. "Everyone has come together. We have family from L.A. and Arizona, and friends, and they all come and help out when they can. Between jobs, between breaks, there's no having fun any time soon. It's just mom and dad and trying to get them a warm home."