Snow day: Several east San Diego County school districts closed due to winter storm

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Some school districts in San Diego’s East County declared Tuesday a “snow day,” meaning the cancellation of classes for the day.

The San Diego County Office of Education stated students in the following districts will not have to come to school on Tuesday:

Julian Union Elementary

Julian Union High

Spencer Valley

COE officials also said Mountain Empire Unified School District schools would be closed Tuesday “due to high winds – which make travel to and from school challenging, especially for high-profile vehicles such as school buses …”

Families can find updated information on the Office of Education’s Twitter page https://twitter.com/sandiegocoe.