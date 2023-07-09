Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsEast County News

Actions

Small plane crashes nearby church in La Mesa

la mesa plane crash 7-9-23
Natalie Chuck — ABC 10News
The Heartland Fire &amp; Rescue Department responded to a plane crash nearby a church in La Mesa Sunday afternoon.
la mesa plane crash 7-9-23
group of people nearby plane crash in La Mesa 7-9-23
Posted at 4:19 PM, Jul 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-09 19:35:31-04

LA MESA, Calif. (KGTV) — The Heartland Fire & Rescue Department responded to a small plane crash nearby a church in La Mesa Sunday afternoon.

According to the PulsePoint online incident map, firefighters responded to an aircraft crash at 3:06 p.m. in the area of Lake Murray Community Church, located at 5777 Lake Murray Blvd.

The church's website says its last service began at 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

It's unclear at this point how severe the crash was, but an ABC 10News reporter on the scene witnessed first responders putting people on stretchers.

This is a developing story. ABC 10News has sent multiple journalists to the scene to gather the latest information for this breaking news story.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here for Pride Info

Exploring San Diego

Click Here for Pride Info