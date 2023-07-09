Small plane crashes nearby church in La Mesa

LA MESA, Calif. (KGTV) — The Heartland Fire & Rescue Department responded to a small plane crash nearby a church in La Mesa Sunday afternoon.

According to the PulsePoint online incident map, firefighters responded to an aircraft crash at 3:06 p.m. in the area of Lake Murray Community Church, located at 5777 Lake Murray Blvd.

The church's website says its last service began at 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

It's unclear at this point how severe the crash was, but an ABC 10News reporter on the scene witnessed first responders putting people on stretchers.

This is a developing story. ABC 10News has sent multiple journalists to the scene to gather the latest information for this breaking news story.