Small plane crashes into fence at Gillespie Field, 2 people suffer minor injuries

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) — A small airplane with two people inside crashed into a fence at Gillespie Field Airport after it came up short of the runway during landing Saturday morning, according to the Heartland Fire Department.

The crash happened around 11 a.m., at the intersection of Magnolia Avenue and Airport Drive. According to firefighters, when the plane missed the runway, it crashed into a fence across the street, rolled across the road and hit the airport's fence.

Both the pilot and passenger suffered minor injuries during the crash; however, they were not taken to the hospital, firefighters told ABC 10News.

A car driving north on Magnolia Avenue hit a piece of fence debris that was on the road, Heartland Fire says. The mother and daughter inside the car were not hurt.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the plane was a single-engine Bellanca 7ECA. The FAA is investigating the crash and will release more information later.