El Cajon police are investigating a shooting that left a person injured Thursday afternoon.

According to the El Cajon Police Department, officers received a call around 5:49 p.m. about a shooting in the 1200 block of Graves Avenue.

When police arrived at the scene, they found someone suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital and there is no word on their injuries.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.