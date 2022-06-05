Shooting in El Cajon leaves man wounded

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) — Police are investigating a shooting in El Cajon where a man was wounded by gunfire Saturday afternoon.

According to the El Cajon Police Department, officers received a call around 7:03 p.m. about a shooting in the 530 block of North First Street.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. There is no word on the condition of the victim or if he was taken to a hospital.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.