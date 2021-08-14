Sheriff's Department raids two marijuana dispensaries in Spring Valley

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. (CNS) - Eleven people were arrested at two unlicensed marijuana dispensaries during raids in which marijuana, THC-infused edibles and drinks, weapons and cash were seized, authorities said Saturday.

The raids took place at 7 a.m. Friday at dispensaries in the 600 and 700 blocks of Grand Avenue, according to Sgt. Kamon Harris of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department Marijuana Enforcement Team.

Deputies from Santee and Lakeside joined detectives in the serving of search warrants, which were part of an investigation of unlicensed and unregulated cannabis dispensaries in San Diego County.

At the dispensary in the 700 block of Grand Avenue, detectives seized four loaded firearms, about $30,000 in cash, about 415 pounds of processed marijuana, about 448 pounds of THC-infused edibles, 406 pounds of THC vape products, 397 pounds of concentrated marijuana and 319 pounds of THC infused drinks.

At the dispensary in the 600 block of Grand Avenue, detectives seized about $5,500 in cash, 158 pounds of THC-infused edibles, 63 pounds of processed marijuana, 131 pounds of THC vape products, 35 pounds of concentrated marijuana and 48 pounds of THC infused drinks, officials said.

Detectives were accompanied by San Diego County's Code Compliance Team, which noted several alleged violations in the dispensaries, which they said presented a potential danger to customers.

The compliance team requested San Diego Gas & Electric to cut off power to both dispensaries until the dangers could be mitigated.

"The warrant follows community concerns about illegal marijuana dispensaries near schools and residential areas," Harris said. "We want to assure those we serve know the San Diego County Sheriff's Department is listening to the community and recognizes the negative impact illegal marijuana dispensaries have on our neighborhoods."

Felony charges could be filed with the San Diego County District Attorney's Office against the 11 people arrested at the dispensaries, the sergeant said.