Shelter Valley fire forces evacuations in east San Diego County

SHELTER VALLEY (KGTV) -- Fire crews are battling a large vegetation fire in the Shelter Valley Area, authorities said Saturday.

The fire was first reported at around 4 p.m. on the 14000 block of Great Southern Overland Stage Route, south of Shelter Valley near Anza-Borrego Desert State Park.

CalFire has named the fire the #SouthernFire.

By 6 p.m. the fire had rapidly grown to 1,200-acres. Five hundred residents have been evacuated from Butterfield Ranch campground to Agua Caliente County Park.

#SouthernFire [Update] Fire is approximately 1200 acres. Approximately 500 residents have been evacuated from the Butterfield Ranch Campground to Agua Caliente. Reported 3 structures destroyed. — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) May 2, 2021

Cal Fire said the fire destroyed three structures.

The San Diego Humane Society’s Emergency Response Team is responding to the Southern Fire to support San Diego County’s Department of Animal Services in evacuating animals, according to a Tweet from the Humane Society.