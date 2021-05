SHELTER VALLEY, Calif. (KGTV) -- Fueled by strong winds, the Southern Fire in Shelter Valley continues to grow.

According to Cal Fire, the fire has so far scorched 2,900 acres and is 0% contained. Approximately 500 residents have been evacuated from the Butterfield Ranch Campground.

The fire started on the 14000 block of Great Southern Overland Stage Route around 5 p.m. Saturday.

Scroll through the map below to see where the fire and evacuation center is located: