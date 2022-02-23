Several San Diego County school districts close Wednesday amid cold winter storm

JULIAN, Calif. (KGTV) — Several school districts in San Diego County will close Wednesday as a cold winter storm impacts the region.
According to the San Diego County Office of Education, a total of four districts are impacted by the closure.
See the list below:
- Julian Union Elementary School District
- Julian Union High School District
- Mountain Empire Unified School District
- Spencer Valley School District
Schools in the Julian Union Elementary and Julian Union High school districts will also have a late start on February 24, the office said.
Snow levels overnight are expected to drop to 3,500 feet, and as low as 2,500 to 3,000 by Wednesday morning.
A winter storm warning is also in effect for areas above 4,000 feet through Wednesday at 6 p.m.
