Several San Diego County school districts close Wednesday amid cold winter storm

KGTV
Posted at 7:40 PM, Feb 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-22 22:42:57-05

JULIAN, Calif. (KGTV) — Several school districts in San Diego County will close Wednesday as a cold winter storm impacts the region.

According to the San Diego County Office of Education, a total of four districts are impacted by the closure.

See the list below:

  • Julian Union Elementary School District
  • Julian Union High School District
  • Mountain Empire Unified School District
  • Spencer Valley School District

Schools in the Julian Union Elementary and Julian Union High school districts will also have a late start on February 24, the office said.

Snow levels overnight are expected to drop to 3,500 feet, and as low as 2,500 to 3,000 by Wednesday morning.

A winter storm warning is also in effect for areas above 4,000 feet through Wednesday at 6 p.m.

