Several San Diego County school districts close Wednesday amid cold winter storm

JULIAN, Calif. (KGTV) — Several school districts in San Diego County will close Wednesday as a cold winter storm impacts the region.

According to the San Diego County Office of Education, a total of four districts are impacted by the closure.

See the list below:

Julian Union Elementary School District

Julian Union High School District

Mountain Empire Unified School District

Spencer Valley School District

Schools in the Julian Union Elementary and Julian Union High school districts will also have a late start on February 24, the office said.

Snow levels overnight are expected to drop to 3,500 feet, and as low as 2,500 to 3,000 by Wednesday morning.

A winter storm warning is also in effect for areas above 4,000 feet through Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Click here to read the full forecast.