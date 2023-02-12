SD deputies searching for suspect who pulled gun and made threats at mobile park

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) — The San Diego County Sheriff's Department says it is looking for two suspects after a teen pulled out a gun and started threatening people at a mobile park Saturday afternoon.

According to deputies, a fight broke out at a pool in a mobile park in the 350 block of East Bradley Ave. around 4:33 p.m.

The department's public information officer said one of the guys in a group of three pulled out a gun and started threatening people as the fight escalated.

When deputies started to respond with their sirens on, the suspect ran away from the area. The department says no shots were fired and no one was hurt in this incident.

The department made a helicopter announcement on its Twitter page around 5:08 p.m. to indicate they were searching for two suspects in Bostonia, an unincorporated area of El Cajon.

Deputies described the first suspect as an 18-year-old black man wearing a red Louis Vuitton jacket with white lettering, black jeans and sandals. The second suspect was described as a younger black teen who was wearing a dark camo hoodie, black jeans and Gucci sandals. At the time, deputies believed the second suspect was carrying the gun.

"If you see anyone matching the description, call 911," the department's tweet read.