Santee School District hires 2 new assistant superintendents

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Santee School District announced Thursday it has hired two new assistant superintendents, filling vacancies created by recent retirements.

The district's Board of Education approved the hires of Dr. Lisa Paisley and Dr. Marcia Hamilton during its meeting on Tuesday. SSD had conducted a nationwide search to find worthy candidates after Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services Dr. Stephanie Pierce and Karl Christensen, the assistant superintendent of business services, both decided to retire at the end of the school year.

SSD Superintendent Dr. Kristin Baranski said Pierce and Christensen were dedicated to success, and the district will miss them immensely.

“Dr. Stephanie Pierce and Karl Christensen are models of exemplary, servant leaders. Their years of service to this school district, 20 years for Dr. Pierce and 14 years for Mr. Christensen, have provided stability, and their leadership has provided dynamic and strategic resources to the students of the Santee School District," Baranski said.

Paisley will takeover as the assistant superintendent of educational services. According to SSD's press release, she worked for Saddleback Valley, a PreK to 12th grade district in Orange County serving 25,000 students, since her career began in 1998. She held a variety of roles along the way, including elementary principal, BTSA Induction program specialist, instructional coach, teacher on special assignment and classroom teacher. Most recently, she was the District K-6 STEAM and GATE Coordinator.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to serve in this beautiful community and look forward to learning and growing with the Santee staff and students,” said Dr. Paisley.

Hamilton is SSD's next assistant superintendent of business services. She currently works for Moorpark, a PreK to 12th grade district in Ventura County serving 6,000 students, as the assistant director of state and federal programs and accountability. She has also previously worked as a school principal in the Moorpark District, a special education coordinator for the Ventura County Office of Education, a speech and language pathologist and a special education teacher, the release said.

“I have devoted my career to ensuring students have access to resources, programs, and quality environments in which they can thrive,” said Dr. Hamilton. “I am excited to serve the Santee School District and to support Dr. Baranski and the Board of Education in providing an exceptional educational experience for the Santee community.”

Hamilton and Paisley will both start working for the Santee School District on Feb. 1, 2023. The two will work alongside Pierce and Christensen through June 2023 to ensure a smooth transition before they retire.

