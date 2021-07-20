Watch
San Diego Sheriff's: Alpine, Descanso area residents may hear military training July 21, 26

San Diego County Sheriff's Department
Posted at 4:16 PM, Jul 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-20 19:16:39-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — East County residents in East Alpine and the Descanso areas were warned Tuesday to be aware of loud noise from military training to be held in the next week.

The training is set to take place on Wednesday, July 21, and Monday, July 26, according to the San Diego Sheriff's Department.

"The U.S. Army is conducting training exercises in cooperation with the San Diego County Sheriff's Department near the 7800 block of Campbell Ranch Road in Alpine. This training exercise is not in response to any real-world event," the release from SDSO said.

Residents may see or hear military helicopters in the area, and possibly hear loud noises related to the training exercises.

