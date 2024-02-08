San Diego mountain snow causes closures from highways to schools on Thursday

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Heavy snowfall has had a big impact on San Diego's East County on Thursday.

Caltrans San Diego announced that chain control level 1 is in effect for Sunrise Highway starting from Old Highway 80 to Mile Post 27 and a half.

If you're planning on driving further Thursday, Caltrans has actually closed Sunrise Highway from SR-79 to Mile Post 27 and a half because of heavy snow.

JESSICA HOWARD SR-79 CLOSURES TO HEAVY SNOW

As a reminder regarding chain requirements:



Level 1 means you need chains or snow tires.

Level 2 means chains are required on all vehicles, except four-wheel drives with snow tires.

Level 3 means you need chains on all vehicles with no exceptions. Typically, if a level three requirement is in effect the highway will be closed down.

California Highway Patrol (CHP) wants to remind everyone they need to stop when highway signs say 'Chains Required and make sure they're on or else there's a potential to be fined.

Drivers will usually have about a mile between "Chains Required" signs and the checkpoint to install chains.

Other important reminders from CHP for driving in winter conditions include:



Make sure your tires, brakes, windshield wipers, defroster, heater and exhaust system are in top condition.

Always carry chains, an ice scraper, and keep a full tank of gas.

Keep extra car key in your pocket.

They're also recommending packing some essentials like water, food, warm blankets and extra clothing.

Snow has also closed a few schools on Thursday.

Because of ongoing inclement weather and icy road conditions, the following schools in the following districts will be closed and have another snow day on Thursday, Feb. 8:

