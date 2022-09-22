San Diego Humane Society rescues horse from empty pool in Jamul

JAMUL, Calif. (KGTV) — The San Diego Humane Society made a shocking discovery at a home in Jamul on Wednesday.

SDHS' emergency response team had to rescue a horse from an empty pool after the owner couldn't get him out.

The horse, named Shocker, was unable to get out when his owner tried to build a ramp out of the pool, according to the press release.

SDHS says its emergency response team came to the scene in the 13000 block of Proctor Valley Lane after the Department of Animal Services was called to the home.

The team assembled and set up a rescue tripod so they could lift the horse up, and they even equipped Shocker with a protective helmet. The helmet's purpose was to limit the horse's vision and keep him calm.

SDHS The San Diego Humane Society's emergency response team had to rescue a horse from an empty pool after the owner couldn't get him out.

The release says a veterinarian was at the scene as well to monitor Shocker throughout the rescue.

The rescue effort took three hours, and Shocker was back on the grass unharmed.

"We are so glad our Emergency Response Team was able to help!" SDHS says.

