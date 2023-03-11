San Diego family concerned about Running Springs home as more rainfall hits region

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A San Diego family is concerned about their vacation home in Running Springs after a new round of rain is hitting the region.

ABC 10News first spoke to the Taylor family when they were trapped at their home in the mountains. They were stuck for 13 days waiting for the roads to be plowed.

Now that they are back home in San Diego, their concern has shifted to the snow still packed on their roof and what the weight of the rain and snow melt might mean. They fear the roof could collapse or their home causing leaks or water damage.

On Thursday the family was finally able to get their truck out of the snow. They had left it behind earlier in the week when they were able to get out.

When they went to get the truck the home was still covered in snow and street signs and lights were barely visible.

The family says this experience, although inconvenient, hasn't discouraged them from going back and seeing the new friends they made while stuck.

They hope people will not forget about those that are still trapped, needing help and supplies.