San Diego deputies go door-to-door to solve year-old murder case

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. (KGTV) - Sheriff's deputies and volunteers passed out fliers door-to-door in Spring Valley on Wednesday, hoping for a clue to solve a year-old murder.

Kenneth Love II was shot and killed while guarding a marijuana dispensary on June 2, 2020. Nearly a year after his death, the Sheriff's Department says they're not giving up on the case.

"There's still leads that we're following," says SDSO homicide Lieutenant Thomas Seiver. "There is still evidence that we're still looking into. So until there's nothing left to it, we're gonna continue to push the investigation."

That includes Wednesday's effort, where a couple of dozen deputies and volunteers walked up and down Troy Street, knocking on doors and talking to neighbors. They hope someone knows something that can crack the case.

The fliers include a picture of a "person of interest" taken from surveillance footage and a picture of a 2018 Toyota Camry like the one he was seen driving that day. There's also a QR code that sends people to a video about the case. To watch the footage, click here.



Who Killed Kenneth Love II? - San Diego County Sheriff's Department from San Diego County Sheriff on Vimeo.

"We're pushing on this one because we really do believe that we can solve it," says Seiver. "But we need the community's assistance to look at the video and come forward with any information they have about this."

San Diego Crime Stoppers is offering a $4,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest. To leave an anonymous tip, call 888-580-8477 or go to sdcrimestoppers.org.