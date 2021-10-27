San Diego County Sheriff's Department searching for missing 12-year-old girl

POWAY, Calif. (KGTV) — The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a 12-year-old girl who went missing around 3 p.m. Tuesday.

According to the department, the young girl, who goes by Lexi, went missing from Meadowbrook Lane and Pomerado Road in Poway.

The department described her as a white female with blondish faded pink hair and green eyes. She is five feet, five inches tall, and was last seen wearing a light-colored white hoodie, grey sweatpants, and checkered shoes.

Anyone who sees Lexi is asked to call 911.

