San Diego County Sheriff's Department searching for missing 12-year-old girl

San Diego County Sheriff's Department
San Diego County sheriff's deputies
Posted at 5:32 PM, Oct 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-26 20:32:30-04

POWAY, Calif. (KGTV) — The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a 12-year-old girl who went missing around 3 p.m. Tuesday.

According to the department, the young girl, who goes by Lexi, went missing from Meadowbrook Lane and Pomerado Road in Poway.

The department described her as a white female with blondish faded pink hair and green eyes. She is five feet, five inches tall, and was last seen wearing a light-colored white hoodie, grey sweatpants, and checkered shoes.

Anyone who sees Lexi is asked to call 911.

