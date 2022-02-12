Watch
San Diego County Sheriff's Department investigating deadly Lakeside shooting

Posted at 9:08 PM, Feb 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-12 00:08:28-05

LAKESIDE, Calif. (KGTV) — The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed in Lakeside Friday afternoon.

According to the department, deputies responded to the 11100 block of Moreno Avenue around 4:30 p.m. after receiving reports that a man was shot.

When deputies arrived, they began performing CPR on the victim before he was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The events leading up to the shooting remain unclear, but authorities say the shooting appears to be a targeted act of violence.

Also unclear at this time is the relationship between the alleged shooter and victim. No suspects are outstanding, the department added.

