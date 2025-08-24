San Diego County Sheriff collects 270 firearms in La Mesa

LA MESA (CNS) — The San Diego County Sheriff's Office exchanged gift cards for 270 firearms at a Gun Safety Event today in La Mesa.

People received a $100 gift card for handguns or a $200 gift card for assault weapons, according to sheriff's officials. Deputies also gave out cable locks to safely store weapons, officials said.

San Diego County Sheriff's Office

The office will process serial numbers of the collected firearms, referring any found to have been involved in crimes to the appropriate law enforcement agency, officials said. Deputies will contact the owners of any firearms found to be stolen. Remaining weapons will be destroyed.

Gun owners can always turn in unwanted weapons at any sheriff's station or substation or any other law enforcement agency, sheriff's officials said. The weapons should be in the trunk of a vehicle until deputies will give further instructions.

Copyright 2025, City News Service, Inc.

