San Diego County deputies respond to Spring Valley shooting

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. (KGTV) — The San Diego County Sheriff's Department responded to a shooting in Spring Valley Friday afternoon.

According to a SDSD watch commander, deputies received a radio call about a man suffering from gunshot wounds around 12:05 p.m. Friday.

Deputies who responded to the area of Grand Avenue and Apple Street found the victim, who was taken to the hospital.

The extent of the victim's injuries are unknown at this point.

As of 1 p.m., the crime scene was still active in the 900 block of Grand Ave.

SDSD says the suspect is at large. The department has not shared a description of the suspect at this point.