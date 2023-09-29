San Diego County deputies make 2 arrests after seizing 50 guns in Potrero area

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego County Sheriff's Department says it arrested two suspects after it seized 50 guns while executing a search warrant at an East County home Thursday.

According to the press release, the search warrant was served in the 25000 block of Potrero Valley Road, which is an unincorporated part of Potrero.

The warrant was connected to an investigation of an assault with a deadly weapon that happened several months ago, per the sheriff's department.

Deputies from the Sheriff's Rural Command, Alpine Sheriff's Station and Sheriff's Special Enforcement Detail found 50 guns and thousands of rounds of ammunition during the search. Assault-style weapons were among the guns taken.

Richard Dale Fox, 50, was arrested on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, felon in possession of firearms and felon in possession of ammunition, the release states. Christina Lee Griffin, 41, was arrested for knowingly furnishing firearms to a felon, deputies say.

Fox was booked into the San Diego Central Jail, while Griffin was booked into the Las Colinas Detention Facility.