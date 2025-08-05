San Diego braces for higher temperatures later in the week

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diegans are already feeling the heat as the county prepares for a significant temperature spike this week, with forecasters predicting triple-digit readings in some areas by Thursday.

The warming trend is already evident at places like Hilton Head County Park in Rancho San Diego, where residents are finding creative ways to beat the heat.

"I wish I'd brought a swimsuit now because it's so hot, it would have been amazing to play in there," teenager Hallie said, who was visiting the park with her family and watching children enjoy the splash pad.

The park has become an oasis in East County as temperatures climb, offering both water features for children and shaded areas for seniors playing board games.

Thursday is expected to be particularly hot, with some areas starting the day in the high 80s. The National Weather Service attributes San Diego's relatively mild summer thus far to unusually active low-pressure systems coming down from the Gulf of Alaska.

For some residents, the daily routine continues regardless of the temperature. At Hilton Head County Park, a group of seniors meets regularly to socialize and play games in the shade.

"We're here every day from 11 to 2. Doesn't matter if it's hot, if it's cold. We came here to sit together, we talk a lot about politics, businesses, whatever comes to mind," Steven Attiq said, who was playing backgammon at the park.

While some San Diegans are enjoying the warm-up and others are bracing for it, fire officials are reminding residents about increased wildfire danger. Several fires flared up over the weekend, and with rising temperatures and already dry conditions, the risk continues to grow.

