Robbery suspect attacks officer with baseball bat outside Walmart, El Cajon Police say

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) — A 26-year-old man with multiple felony convictions was arrested for attempted murder after the El Cajon Police Department said he attacked an officer with a baseball bat Friday afternoon.

According to police, the incident began when store employees at a Walmart on the 600 block of Fletcher Parkway caught a man trying to steal sporting goods.

“The suspect made violent threats to Walmart employees while brandishing an aluminum baseball bat that belonged to the store,” police said.

As an officer arrived on scene and approached the store from the parking lot, the suspect walked out of the store “still armed with an aluminum baseball bat.”

Police said the officer told the suspect to drop the bat, but instead, the suspect charged at the officer with the bat raised above his head before swinging the bat at the officer’s head. "The officer was able to partially deflect the blow, which struck him on the upper arm," police said.

The officer was able to tackle the suspect, holding him on the ground while he “violently struggled.”

“Once other officers arrived on scene, the suspect was handcuffed and placed under arrest, but continued to violently struggle, at which time he was placed into further restraints to protect his safety and the safety of the officers,” the department added.

After conducting a records check, the department learned that the suspect, identified as Julian Sebastian Kurko, 26, had three felony convictions for violent crimes between 2014 and 2019. Law enforcement officers were the victims of two of the violent crimes.

“Both of the sentences were stayed and the suspect didn’t serve any time in prison,” police said. “The suspect is not currently on probation or parole.”

The suspect was booked into jail on multiple felony charges, including robbery and attempted murder on a police officer. The officer was treated at the store and chose not to go to the hospital, the department said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the El Cajon Police Department at 619-579-3311.

