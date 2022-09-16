Reports of gunfire spurs brief lockdown at Alpine elementary school

ALPINE, Calif. (KGTV) — An elementary school in east San Diego County was momentarily placed on lockdown following reports of a gunshot being fired near the campus Friday morning.

It happened on Friday, September 16 just after 10:00 a.m. near Shadow Hills Elementary School in the 8700 block of Harbison Canyon Road.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department, deputies went to the scene after a single gunshot was reportedly heard in the area and searched the campus, as well as the adjacent Creekside Early Learning Center.

No evidence of a shooting was found and the lockdown was lifted just before 11:00 a.m. No injuries have been reported either.