Probationer jailed in fatal weekend fight in Lemon Grove

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A probationer was back behind bars Tuesday on suspicion of killing a neighbor during a weekend fight at the Lemon Grove apartment complex where the two men lived, authorities reported.

Ernest Tyree Kelly, 32, was arrested late Monday afternoon in connection with the fracas in the 3700 block of Grove Street, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday, deputies responding to a reported stabbing found a 51-year-old man gravely wounded in a rental residence at the complex, Lt. Chris Steffen said.

Paramedics tried in vain to revive the victim before pronouncing him dead at the scene. His name has been withheld pending family notification.

"At this point it appears the alleged stabbing (was) unfounded, but a physical altercation did occur," Steffen said Monday morning.

The exact cause of the victim's death and the reason for the fight remain unclear.

Kelly was booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of murder, resisting arrest, and probation violations. He was being without bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.