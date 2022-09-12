Fight in Lemon Grove leaves 1 dead

LEMON GROVE, Calif. (KGTV) – A man died from injuries sustained in a fight in Lemon Grove early Monday morning, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said.

According to sheriff’s officials, the deadly altercation occurred just after 2 a.m. in the 3700 block of Grove Street.

Deputies dispatched to an apartment complex for a reported stabbing arrived to find a 51-year-old man "in medical distress."

Despite life-saving measures, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sheriff’s officials said, “At this point it appears the alleged stabbing is unfounded, but a physical altercation did occur.”

A 32-year-old man was detained in connection with the fight, sheriff’s officials stated.

Sheriff’s Homicide Unit detectives are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact the Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330 or 858-565-5200.

Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.