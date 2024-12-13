Power shut-offs left Ramona business defenseless against burglars

“We're all pretty tired,” said Daniel Wisnewski, owner of The Shootists’ Emporium: a gun store that just got broken into on Wednesday around 4 a.m.

“So, they broke through the front door and smashed the glass for that. Broke two cabinets ,and a little bit of the equipment was busted,” said Wisnewski.

The precautionary power shut-offs for the Santa Ana wind event meant the footage of the burglary, was non-existent.

“Unfortunately, the backup battery on the cameras that I had only kept them up for about 24 hours. So they went dark not too long before the actual incident happened,” said Wisnewski.

$3,000 to $4,000 of equipment was estimated to be stolen. But Wisnewski said his real concern is a firearm getting into the wrong hands.

“Since I've opened this place, I've been very strict and concerned about safety. Making sure that when they go out, they go out to the right people, they know how to use these things,” said Wisnewski.

That concern means 30 minutes at night and in the morning is spent putting every single gun in a safe- Wisnewski thinks that’s why the suspect or suspects only got away with gun accessories.

Which he’s still not okay with.

“I think the biggest thing it feels, you know, it's the first time you get robbed, you kind of feel a little bit violated. Like somebody decided that they just, hey, I could just help myself to whatever is there. And somebody is not striking me specifically or my business. They're striking Ramona itself and saying that you're weak, we can do whatever we want, and we'll just go ahead and take it,” said Wisnewski.

So far, loyal customers and Ramona residents aren’t standing for it.

“Feel grateful that the community is there for us, and we look forward to seeing them here in the next few days,” said Wisnewski.

