Power outage hits rural neighborhoods near Barrett Lake

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A power outage left hundreds of back-country homes in southeastern San Diego County without electrical service Tuesday.

The blackout struck shortly before 10:30 a.m., knocking out power to a total of 1,023 San Diego Gas & Electric customers in the Barrett Lake and Lyons Valley areas, east of Jamul, the utility company reported.

Power was expected to be restored to all the affected addresses by 2 p.m., according to SDG&E public affairs.

Utility crews were working to determine what caused the outage.