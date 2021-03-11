Police searching for vehicle possibly linked to suspicious death in La Mesa

LA MESA, Calif. (KGTV) — La Mesa Police are asking the public for help finding a vehicle believed to be linked to a suspicious death last month.

On Feb. 27, just after 9 p.m., officers responded to a call of a man found lying on Bancroft Drive, near Golondrina Dr. The man, later identified as Jok Joseph Jok, was unresponsive and had injuries to his head and shoulder. He later died of his injuries.

Police are still investigating the cause of Jok's death, but say video surveillance nearby caught a suspicious vehicle leaving the area at the time. The vehicle is described as a white 2009-2014 Ford F150 with an extended cab, silver metal toolbox, and possibly missing the front bumper.

If anyone has information on the vehicle's whereabouts, they're asked to call LMPD at 619-667-7532 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 888-580-8477.