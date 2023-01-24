Police release video of East County officer-involved shooting

(KGTV) -- San Diego Police have released video following an officer-involved shooting that stemmed from a deadly stabbing in the College East neighborhood last Tuesday.

According to the department, 66-year-old Marry Ellen Carter was stabbed at a local pharmacy on the 5500 block of Reservoir Drive around 4 p.m. on January 17.

When officers arrived, they found the business locked with Carter inside. Officers forced their way into the business and found Carter suffering from stab wounds. She was taken to the hospital where she later died.

Officers were later able to track the suspect, identified as Frank Brower, 77, to his home on the 800 block of La Cresta Boulevard in unincorporated El Cajon.

After arriving at the home, a helicopter crew identified a car at the home that matched the description of Brower’s vehicle.

San Diego Police officers and deputies from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department then arrived at the scene and approached Brower.

“Officers gave Mr. Brower commands to surrender. Mr. Brower stood next to the rear driver’s side door, and officers could see that he had a rifle in the backseat,” the department said.

An SDPD officer shot four less-lethal bean bag rounds, which had minimal effect, the department said.

“Mr. Brower then reached into the back seat and grabbed the rifle. Officers gave him commands to drop the weapon, but he did not comply.”

That’s when two officers shot Brower, the department said. Brower later died at the scene.

The officers were identified as Salvador Laurel-Torres and Robert Raynor.

Both officers are assigned to the Eastern Division and have been with the department for seven years. The department said that Laurel-Torres and Raynor have been placed on administrative assignment until being cleared to return to full duty.

Watch video of the incident in the player below:

WARNING: The below video contains graphic content.

