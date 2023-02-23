PHOTOS: Students at outdoor school in East San Diego County enjoy rare snow day

DESCANSO, Calif. (KGTV) — There's nothing better than having a snow day in Southern California, especially right here in San Diego County!

From making snowballs and snow angels to having fun with frozen flakes, staff and students at Cuyamaca Outdoor School found a few ways to enjoy the snowfall that reached the area.

Nearly 400 students from various schools around San Diego County took advantage of the fallen snow that blanketed them Wednesday.

San Diego County Office of Education officials say while generations of San Diegans have attended sixth-grade camp during its 72-year history, snowfall is an unusual treat.

They also say camp educators easily adapted their schedule to incorporate the weather into the curriculum.

The students were from Pride Academy (Santee), Sycamore Canyon (Santee), Magnolia Science Academy (San Diego), Empower Charter School (San Diego), and Seeley and McCabe (Imperial County).