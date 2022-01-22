Watch
Pedestrian struck by SUV, killed in Spring Valley

SPRING VALLEY (CNS) - A pedestrian was struck and killed by an SUV, the California Highway Patrol said Saturday.

At about 7:09 p.m. Friday, the 17-year-old driver of a 2010 Volvo XC90 was driving northbound on Sweetwater Road with a male juvenile passenger when a man walked from the east sidewalk of the road directly in front of the Volvo, according to CHP Officer Matthew Baranowski.

The pedestrian was struck and received major injuries, the officer said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Volvo driver and his passenger remained at the scene and were uninjured.

Authorities were investigating whether alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash, Baranowski said.

The dead man's identity was not immediately released.

