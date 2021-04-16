One person killed, suspect sought in East County shooting

LA PRESA, Calif. (KGTV) — One person was killed and a suspect was being sought late Thursday after a reported shooting in the East County.

San Diego Sheriff's Department said the shooting was reported just before 5:30 p.m. at Harness St. and Prescioca St. in the La Presa area, just south of Spring Valley. A man was pronounced dead at the scene.

As homicide detectives were en route to the scene, deputies were still searching for the suspect responsible.

No further information or suspect description was immediately released.